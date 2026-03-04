WORLD
2 min read
Indonesia puts Gaza's Board of Peace talks on hold as Iran crisis escalates: FM
FM Sugiono says discussions on Trump's peace initiative are on hold amid the Iran conflict, while the Indonesian Ulema Council urges withdrawal
Indonesia puts Gaza's Board of Peace talks on hold as Iran crisis escalates: FM
"All BoP discussions are on hold as all attention has shifted to the situation in Iran," Minister Sugiono said. / Reuters
6 hours ago

Indonesia's foreign minister said talks on US President Donald Trump's Gaza Board of Peace, of which the Southeast Asian nation is a key troop-contributing member, were on hold due to the Middle East war.

The US and Israeli war on Iran has killed scores of civilians, thrown global air transport into chaos and sent oil prices surging after the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

"All BoP discussions are on hold as all attention has shifted to the situation in Iran," Minister Sugiono, who goes by one name, said late on Tuesday in response to a question on calls for Indonesia to exit the peace board in the aftermath of the fresh conflict in the Middle East.

"We will also consult with our friends and colleagues in the Gulf because they are also under attack," Sugiono told reporters after attending an event alongside President Prabowo Subianto.

The Indonesian Ulema Council, a leading clerical body, said on March 1 that Indonesia should leave the board.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, Nahdlatul Ulama, Indonesia's largest Muslim organisation, said Jakarta should use its position to press Israel and the United States to halt the violence.

Trump first proposed the board in September when he unveiled a plan to end Israel’s war in Gaza, later expanding its remit to address other global conflicts typically handled by the United Nations.

Sugiono also said Prabowo is willing to be a mediator in the Iran war in a bid "to cool down and de-escalate the situation in the region."

Indonesia is readying 1,000 troops for potential deployment in Gaza by early April as part of a proposed multinational peacekeeping force, its army said, as part of the UN-mandated International Stabilisation Force. It has also been given the deputy commander role of the force.

RelatedTRT World - Indonesia prepares 20,000 personnel for possible Gaza deployment
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
Türkiye working to resolve problems through 'peace-oriented diplomacy': Erdogan