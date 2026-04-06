Since early March, in the days after US-Israeli war on Iran intensified, Israeli strikes have pounded Lebanon with a steady, unrelenting force. Missiles arc across the night sky. The horizon flashes, then goes dark again.

On the ground in southern Lebanon, entire communities have been thrust into chaos, with families fleeing under the roar of Israeli strikes, leaving behind shattered homes and destroyed lands.

This, along with Israel's ground invasion of southern Lebanon, ripped many areas in the south of any signs of life.

"The Lebanese border villages adjacent to occupied Palestine are almost deserted, devoid of any sign of life," Amal Akil, a university professor from the southern city of Tyre, tells TRT World, adding that they have been witnessing these scenes since 2023.

"Since the beginning of the war, many of our villages have been completely destroyed, and we cannot visit them because they were under the oppressive Zionist occupation, and this remains the case today. My village, Al-Jabin, is one of them "

Akil says that, despite the current situation in the south, settling outside it remains hard.

"You can decide when to leave your home, but you don't get to decide if you will return or be targeted," Akil says. "Is living in constant fear really life?"

She also says that "Since my village is a border village and has been uninhabitable since 2023 and is now under 'Zionist' occupation, all my relatives have been displaced."

According to the UN, over 1.1 million people were displaced in southern Lebanon, representing around 20 percent of Lebanon's population, with the number increasing daily.

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All aspects of life impacted

Since late March, Israel has started to expand its ground invasion in southern Lebanon, widening what it describes as a "security zone."

Israeli media said that the military plans to expand the invasion up to 8 kilometres inside Lebanese territory, saying the army had begun establishing 18 military positions there.

This has affected all aspects of life in southern Lebanon.

"The war has affected us on all levels... Psychologically, we live in constant anxiety about our future and daily lives," Ameer Deaibess, a 47-year-old high school teacher from Marjaayoun in southern Lebanon, tells TRT World.

He says that students have stopped going to school and socialising with their peers and friends, and that prices have gone up dramatically, especially for fuel.

"Some people are in Beirut while their families are here in the south, with no way to communicate," he says.

Another one from Qlayaa, a Christian town in Marjaayoun — Maissa Nohra — says that transportation has been severely limited, even within the same town, affecting the delivery of food, medicine and fuel.