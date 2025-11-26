The Israeli army killed four Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement.

A military statement claimed that six people were hit in eastern Rafah after they “most likely emerged” from an underground infrastructure in the area.

The army added that four of them were killed and two others detained.

According to Israeli media, nearly 200 Hamas members are trapped in underground tunnels in Rafah, which lies inside areas still occupied by Israeli troops as part of the “yellow line” arrangements under the ceasefire deal that took effect on October 10.

Tel Aviv has not responded to demands from the Palestinian group and mediators to allow them safe passage to areas not controlled by Israel inside Gaza.

There was no comment from Hamas on the Israeli attack in Rafah.