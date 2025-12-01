A Russian missile attack has killed four people and wounded nearly two dozen others in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the governor of the region said.

Local officials on Monday released images of the aftermath showing emergency services responding at the scene, cars destroyed and buildings with their windows blown out.

"There are already four dead in Dnipro. Sincere condolences to the relatives," Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Vladyslav Gaivanenko wrote on Telegram, adding that 22 people were wounded in the attack.

Dnipro, which had an estimated pre-war population of just under one million people, lies around 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the front line, and is regularly struck by Russian bombardments.

Moscow's forces have been grinding their way through the industrial Dnipropetrovsk region, expanding their claim over Ukrainian territory at a time when the United States is pushing Kiev towards agreeing a peace deal with Moscow.

The Kremlin has escalated its fatal attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, while the White House is seeking to finalise a peace plan with Moscow and Kiev's approval.