Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would continue its war with Iran "with all our force", and claimed alongside the United States had gained near-total control of the skies over Tehran after a week of strikes.

"We have a systematic plan to eradicate the Iranian regime and achieve many other objectives," Netanyahu said in a televised address on Sunday.

"Citizens, you are telling me, the government and our heroic soldiers to continue until victory, and I thank you. I can assure you that we will continue with all our force," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli PM said that due to the bombing campaign by Israeli and American pilots "we have gained almost complete control of the airspace" over Iran's capital.

'Changed face of Middle East'