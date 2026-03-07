WAR ON IRAN
Netanyahu vows to continue war on Iran 'with all force'
"We have a systematic plan to eradicate the Iranian regime and achieve many other objectives," Netanyahu says.
Netanyahu claimed he had taken risk-laden decisions to eliminate Israel's enemies.
7 hours ago

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would continue its war with Iran "with all our force", and claimed alongside the United States had gained near-total control of the skies over Tehran after a week of strikes.

"We have a systematic plan to eradicate the Iranian regime and achieve many other objectives," Netanyahu said in a televised address on Sunday.

"Citizens, you are telling me, the government and our heroic soldiers to continue until victory, and I thank you. I can assure you that we will continue with all our force," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli PM said that due to the bombing campaign by Israeli and American pilots "we have gained almost complete control of the airspace" over Iran's capital.

RelatedTRT World - Large-scale war 'unlikely' to topple Iran's military, clerical structure — intelligence report

'Changed face of Middle East'

Speaking to the Iranian people, he said the "moment of truth" was coming.

"Israel has changed the face of the Middle East as promised after the events of October 7, and it has also changed itself," he said.

Netanyahu claimed he had taken risk-laden decisions to eliminate Israel's enemies.

Since February 28, Israel and the US have been carrying out attacks on Iran that have killed hundreds, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several security officials. Tehran has responded by launching barrages of missiles and drones toward Israel.

As retaliation, Iran has also targeted American interests in Gulf countries and Jordan with missiles and drones.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
