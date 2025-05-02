Türkiye premiere technology, aviation and space event TEKNOFEST's latest edition in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), is attracting thousands of people in Lefkosa, hosting around 62,000 visitors on the first day of the four-day event.

The festival, starting on Thursday, is taking place at Ercan Airport in Lefkosa, the capital of TRNC, under the auspices of that nation's presidency.

The event features a packed schedule with competitions, air shows, exhibitions, and workshops.

On Friday, besides important air shows and display of high-tech innovations, the event hosted an exhibition related to 5G technology.

In the 5G test conducted by a Turkish GSM operator Turkcell, a new generation autonomous sea vessel was remotely controlled via 5G connection.

Turkcell conducted a 5G test on an unmanned marine vehicle for the first time.

Related TRT Global - Sky’s the Limit: TEKNOFEST TRNC 2025 underway with a dazzling tech showcase



Tech meets spirit