WORLD
1 min read
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Exchanges of captured soldiers and the repatriation of remains have taken place regularly throughout the conflict.
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Russia hands Ukraine bodies of 1,000 killed soldiers. / AP
July 17, 2025

Russia has handed over to Ukraine the bodies of 1,000 soldiers as part of an agreement reached at peace talks last month in Istanbul, Moscow's top negotiator said on social media.

Two rounds of negotiations in Istanbul between Moscow and Kiev have yet to produce a ceasefire agreement, but have nonetheless led to large-scale prisoner exchanges and deals to return the bodies of killed soldiers.

"Following the agreements reached in Istanbul, another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers were handed over to Ukraine today," Russian negotiator and Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky said Thursday on Telegram.

Ukraine handed over 19 killed Russian soldiers, he added.

He posted photos showing people in white medical suits lifting white body bags from the back of refrigerated trucks.

RECOMMENDED

Exchanges of captured soldiers and the repatriation of remains have taken place regularly throughout the conflict, in some of the only successful diplomacy between the sides.

At the talks last month, Russia outlined a list of demands, including for Ukraine to cede more territory and to reject all forms of Western military support.

Kiev dismissed them as unacceptable ultimatums and has questioned the point of further negotiations if Moscow is not willing to make concessions.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan