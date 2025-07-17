Russia has handed over to Ukraine the bodies of 1,000 soldiers as part of an agreement reached at peace talks last month in Istanbul, Moscow's top negotiator said on social media.

Two rounds of negotiations in Istanbul between Moscow and Kiev have yet to produce a ceasefire agreement, but have nonetheless led to large-scale prisoner exchanges and deals to return the bodies of killed soldiers.

"Following the agreements reached in Istanbul, another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers were handed over to Ukraine today," Russian negotiator and Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky said Thursday on Telegram.

Ukraine handed over 19 killed Russian soldiers, he added.

He posted photos showing people in white medical suits lifting white body bags from the back of refrigerated trucks.