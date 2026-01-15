UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a stark warning to world leaders, saying international cooperation is being pushed “onto deathwatch” by widening geopolitical rifts, violations of international law and sharp cuts to humanitarian aid.

Delivering his last annual priorities speech before stepping down in 2026, Guterres told the General Assembly on Thursday that the world is increasingly fractured by “self-defeating geopolitical divides” that are undermining multilateralism at a moment of acute global need.

“At a time when we need international cooperation the most, we seem to be the least inclined to use it and invest in it,” he said, adding that some governments are actively working to weaken the system.

Related TRT World - Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA

Countries cutting aid UN agencies