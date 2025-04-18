A few years ago, a survey of 2,000 people revealed their top scientific question: Are we alone in the universe?

Until now, we have had absolutely no evidence of life beyond Earth. But wait, ET might not just be a Hollywood movie.

What appears to be a potential breakthrough in the search for extraterrestrial life, a team of researchers has claimed compelling evidence of biological activity on K2-18b, an extrasolar planet 120 light years from Earth.

One light year is the distance light travels in a vacuum over the course of an Earth year. In everyday language, the distance roughly comes to about 9.4 trillion kilometres.

“This is a revolutionary moment,” said Dr Nikku Madhusudhan, the astrophysicist and professor at the University of Cambridge who led the team of researchers that made the discovery.

“It’s the first time humanity has seen potential biosignatures on a habitable planet,” he said.

“Still, the best explanation for our observations is that K2-18b is covered with a warm ocean, brimming with life,” he said .

Proof of life

The team of researchers analysed data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the largest telescope in space fitted with high-resolution instruments, which allow researchers to view objects that are too old, distant, or faint using infrared waves.

What the researchers found in the atmosphere of K2-18b was a strong presence of dimethyl sulfide, a compound made of sulfur, carbon, and hydrogen.

On Earth, dimethyl sulfide is exclusively produced by living organisms. For example, certain ocean algae generate this compound, which rises into the air and contributes to the sea’s characteristic smell.

The Astrophysical Journal Letters published Madhusudhan’s study on April 16. Its findings are being hailed as the strongest indication yet of life beyond our solar system.

Many researchers called it an exciting, thought-provoking first step towards making sense of what’s on K2-18b.

Yet many were reluctant to draw grand conclusions.

“It’s not nothing,” said Stephen Schmidt, a planetary scientist at Johns Hopkins University. “It’s a hint. But we cannot conclude it’s habitable yet.”

Scientists will now conduct lab experiments to interpret the new study by, for example, replicating sub-Neptune conditions to determine if dimethyl sulfide behaves similarly to how it does on Earth.