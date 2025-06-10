Britain's unemployment rate has reached the highest level since July 2021, official data showed, after businesses were hit by a UK tax rise and US tariffs kicked in.

The rate climbed to 4.6 percent in the three months to the end of April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday.

That compared with 4.5 percent in the first quarter of this year, the ONS added.

Tuesday's data covers the start of a hike in business tax laid out in the Labour government's inaugural budget last October.

The number of unemployed people stood at approximately 1.6 million as of April.

Despite the rise in unemployment, the employment rate inched up by 0.1 percentage points to 75.1 percent, with the total number of employed individuals reaching 34 million.

April also saw the beginning of a baseline 10-percent tariff imposed on the UK and other countries by US President Donald Trump.

Weak market