Senior US and Ukrainian officials have begun talks in the US state of Florida on a proposal to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and the American side on steps toward achieving a just peace has already begun in the United States," Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov wrote on social media on Sunday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said talks with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida were aimed at "creating a pathway" for a sovereign Ukraine, as the United States pushes to end Russia's war against its neighbour.

"This is not just about peace deals. It's about creating a pathway forward that leaves Ukraine sovereign, independent, and prosperous," Rubio said at the start of the meeting.

A photograph accompanying Umerov's post showed Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner from the US side, alongside Umerov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ambassador to the US Olga Stefanishyna, and others in the Ukrainian delegation.

Ukrainian interests