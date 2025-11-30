WORLD
2 min read
US, Ukrainian officials discuss peace proposal in Florida
The US delegation, led by Kushner and Witkoff, is expected to travel to Russia next week for talks.
US, Ukrainian officials discuss peace proposal in Florida
U.S. Secretary of State Rubio, Special Envoy Witkoff, and Jared Kushner meet with a Ukrainian delegation. / Reuters
November 30, 2025

Senior US and Ukrainian officials have begun talks in the US state of Florida on a proposal to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and the American side on steps toward achieving a just peace has already begun in the United States," Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov wrote on social media on Sunday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said talks with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida were aimed at "creating a pathway" for a sovereign Ukraine, as the United States pushes to end Russia's war against its neighbour.

"This is not just about peace deals. It's about creating a pathway forward that leaves Ukraine sovereign, independent, and prosperous," Rubio said at the start of the meeting.

A photograph accompanying Umerov's post showed Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner from the US side, alongside Umerov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ambassador to the US Olga Stefanishyna, and others in the Ukrainian delegation.

Ukrainian interests

RECOMMENDED

"We have clear directives and priorities: safeguarding Ukrainian interests, ensuring substantive dialogue, and advancing based on the progress achieved in Geneva," Umerov said.

"We are working to secure real peace for Ukraine and reliable, long-term security guarantees," he said, noting that he remains "in constant contact" with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the delegation will report to him.

The discussions follow Zelenskyy's appointment of Umerov as head of the delegation for talks with international partners, replacing former presidential office head Andriy Yermak, who was dismissed this week.

The US delegation, led by Kushner and Witkoff, is expected to travel to Russia next week for talks.

The Kremlin has said Russia remains open to negotiations and committed to a diplomatic resolution.

RelatedTRT World - Russia accuses Ukraine of attacks on Black Sea tankers, Novorossiysk terminal
SOURCE:AA, AFP
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions