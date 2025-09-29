The Chicago Architecture Biennial boasts that it is “Free and open to the public”, but is it ethical?

The CAB’s track record of securing funding for “North America’s largest international survey of contemporary architecture and design” is being questioned by a group of architects, designers, artists and professors who have voiced concerns about its involvement with a family that has a stake in a weapons manufacturer supplying arms to Israel.

The group, calling itself CAB Participants Against Genocide, says in an open letter published on September 18, 2025, that “Our priority has always been to resolve this ethically and in alliance with the CAB”, but that the CAB has failed to address their concerns.

The Biennial takes place in the Windy City every two years, showcasing both up-and-coming artists and established firms.

Twenty-two signatories across disciplines, nine of whom are withdrawing from the biennial, state that their issue with the CAB arises because one of their donors, the Crown Family Philanthropies, is connected to Israel’s war in Gaza.

“It is a matter of public record that the Crown Family owns a 10 percent stake in General Dynamics, the world’s fifth-largest military contractor”, the group says.

“This corporation manufactures weapons and warcrafts, including those used by the Israeli military in its ongoing assault on Palestinians in Gaza such as the 2,000-lb [900 kg] MK-84 bomb.”

This is not the first letter the group has penned, as CAB has responded twice to address their concerns, without offering much in the way of consolation.

‘Cultural facade’