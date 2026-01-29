Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said an energy ceasefire was discussed during trilateral peace talks in the United Arab Emirates last week, after Donald Trump said Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed to halt strikes for a week.

In a statement on X on Thursday, Zelenskyy reacted to US President Trump's remarks during a meeting that he "personally asked" Russian President Putin not to fire on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities amid extreme winter conditions.

"Power supply is a foundation of life. We value the efforts of our partners to help us protect lives," Zelenskyy said, thanking Trump.

"Our teams discussed this in the United Arab Emirates. We expect the agreements to be implemented. De-escalation steps contribute to real progress toward ending the war," he added.