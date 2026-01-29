EUROPE
1 min read
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy says the agreements discussed in the UAE are expected to be implemented and that de-escalation steps contribute to real progress toward ending the war.
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy said in an evening video address that "the situation tonight and over these days" will "show how things stand." (FILE) / AP
January 29, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said an energy ceasefire was discussed during trilateral peace talks in the United Arab Emirates last week, after Donald Trump said Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed to halt strikes for a week.

In a statement on X on Thursday, Zelenskyy reacted to US President Trump's remarks during a meeting that he "personally asked" Russian President Putin not to fire on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities amid extreme winter conditions.

"Power supply is a foundation of life. We value the efforts of our partners to help us protect lives," Zelenskyy said, thanking Trump.

"Our teams discussed this in the United Arab Emirates. We expect the agreements to be implemented. De-escalation steps contribute to real progress toward ending the war," he added.

RECOMMENDED

In further remarks on the matter, Zelenskyy said in an evening video address that "the situation tonight and over these days" will "show how things stand."

Russia, Ukraine, and the US held two days of consultations in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi on January 23-24. A new round of trilateral peace talks is tentatively due on Sunday, again in Abu Dhabi.

Russian authorities have yet to comment on the energy ceasefire.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure