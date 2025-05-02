Anadolu has captured footage of what is believed to be the largest mass grave site linked to the former Bashar al Assad regime, located in the Al-Tal area just north of Damascus in Syria.

The graveyard reportedly contains thousands of bodies, many of them secretly transported over a 14-year period from hospital morgues, prisons and torture centres.

Hussein Allawi, a truck driver who worked for the regime’s army during that period, revealed chilling details of the operation in an exclusive interview with Anadolu.

According to him, the process involved moving bodies from Sednaya Prison—where many detainees died—first to the morgue at Harasta Military Hospital and then to mass burial sites in Al-Tal and other remote locations.

"All the bodies were unidentified, numbered but without names," Allawi said.

"When the morgues filled up, we would transport the bodies weekly—two trucks each week, sometimes carrying up to 200–250 corpses."

He also described how the trucks would be driven to multiple burial points.

"We would park the trucks next to the pits, and people would climb into the vehicles to throw the bodies into the trenches. Then bulldozers would come and cover them up."

Allawi said these convoys were always under military escort.

"They escorted us with vehicles in front and behind. We always made the deliveries during daylight."

Once the Al-Tal site reached capacity, the regime began burying bodies in Al-Qutayfah, a nearby area.

"When the Al-Tal site filled up, we transported bodies to Al-Qutayfah for the next 10 years. I made my last delivery there in 2019," said Allawi.

He added that a regime officer named Mazin Jableli was in charge of the burial operations.

More mass graves are emerging



Transporting the dead until final days Allawi said he continued his gruesome work until just 10 to 15 days before the Assad regime fell.

He noted that many of the corpses he transported to the Nejha region bore clear signs of torture.