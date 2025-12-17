FIFA has overturned the results of three Malaysia matches after finding they had fielded ineligible players, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said on Wednesday, in the latest setback for the team amid a widening document forgery scandal.

FIFA had suspended seven naturalised players for 12 months and fined FAM 350,000 Swiss francs ($439,257) in September after finding false documentation had been used to allow them to play in an Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam in June.

World football's governing body dismissed an appeal by FAM last month, saying it would launch a formal probe into the association's internal operations and notify authorities in five countries of potential criminal proceedings.

FAM said in response that it would bring the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

In its latest decision, FIFA's disciplinary committee also changed the results of three friendlies the players had appeared in, handing down 3-0 defeats for games against Cape Verde on May 29, Singapore on September 4 and Palestine on September 8, FAM said.

The association has also been fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($12,536).

‘Technical error’