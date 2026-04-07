The Israeli army said on Tuesday it carried out a strike on a petrochemical complex in the southwestern Iranian city of Shiraz, describing the site as a key facility for producing materials used in explosives and ballistic missiles.

In a statement, the military said the attack took place on Monday and targeted a plant that manufactures nitric acid, which it called a “critical material” used in explosives production and ballistic missile components.

The military claimed that the site was among the last remaining compounds producing such materials in Iran, following previous strikes on major petrochemical facilities, including in Mahshahr.

The army said the operation aimed to “further degrade” Iran’s military capabilities, particularly weapons programmes dependent on materials produced at the site.

On April 4, attacks on the Mahshahr Petrochemical Zone and key utility plants in Khuzestan province disrupted power, gas, and water to over 50 facilities.

In a separate strike on April 6, Iran’s South Pars petrochemical complex in the energy hub of Asaluyeh came under attack.