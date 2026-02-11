The Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers waived immunity Wednesday for former Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland following a request from Norwegian authorities to pursue proceedings related to allegations of links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and aggravated corruption.

The Committee of Ministers, representing the governments of the Council of Europe’s 46 member states, acted under Article 19 of the General Agreement on Privileges and Immunities of the Council of Europe, following a February 8 request from Norway’s National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime (Okokrim).

Under the agreement, secretaries general enjoy diplomatic-level immunity for acts performed in their official capacity, even after leaving office. But immunity is granted to safeguard the independent exercise of official functions, not for personal benefit.

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset said he recommended lifting immunity to allow the Norwegian justice system “to do its work," according to the statement.

“Following the revelations of November 2025, I took all measures that I considered necessary to protect the integrity and reputation of the Council of Europe,” said Berset, noting that an informal internal administrative inquiry had been launched in November and concluded in January.

Governance practices