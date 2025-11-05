The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the ongoing famine in parts of Sudan could spread to other parts of the country.

"Famine has been confirmed in parts of Sudan, with the risk of famine touching other parts of the country, as well as South Sudan. Famine means we are already too late, and people are beginning to die from the effects of undernutrition," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Wednesday on the US social media platform X.

He noted that prolonged conflict, forced displacement, economic instability and climate related shocks drive "alarming levels of food insecurity, and "called for "a massive scale up" of food assistance.

"There is no time to waste, but there are limitations to what we can do without humanitarian access," Ghebreyesus added.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), famine has now been declared in Al Fasher and the besieged town of Kadugli.