US approves extraditing 2008 Mumbai terror attack suspect to India
A joint statement from the two sides identified the man as a Chicago businessman and Canadian citizen Tahawwur Rana.
00:00
US approves extraditing 2008 Mumbai terror attack suspect to India / AP
February 14, 2025

The US has approved the extradition of a suspect in the 2008 terrorist attacks in India's financial capital Mumbai in which over 160 people were killed, President Donald Trump said on Thursday at a press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The three-day attacks on hotels, a train station and a Jewish centre in which 166 people were killed began on November 26, 2008.

"I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. So he is returning to India to face justice," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump did not name the individual in the press conference but a joint statement from the two sides later identified the man as a Chicago businessman and Canadian citizen Tahawwur Rana.

Late last month, the US Supreme Court rejected Rana's review petition against his extradition.

Rana is confined at a US federal prison.

