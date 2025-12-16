Lithuania has announced plans to expand its military training facilities as it strengthens its armed forces and prepares for a larger presence of allied troops.

According to a report published on Monday by public broadcaster LRT, the country will establish a new brigade-sized military training area in Kapciamiestis, in southern Lithuania near the borders with Poland and Belarus.

Lithuania will also double the size of its existing training site near Taurage in western Lithuania by expanding it into a neighbouring district, the report said.

The decision was announced by the State Defence Council. President Gitanas Nauseda’s national security adviser, Deividas Matulionis, said the Kapciamiestis site was selected due to its importance to national security.