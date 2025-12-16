WORLD
2 min read
Lithuania to expand military training sites amid NATO build-up
A new brigade-sized facility is planned in the Suwałki Gap as Vilnius prepares for larger forces and increased allied presence.
Lithuania to expand military training sites amid NATO build-up
Lithuanian Army soldiers take part in a Lithuanian-Polish Brave Griffin 24/II military exercise near the Suwałki Gap in Lithuania, on April 26 2024. / AP
December 16, 2025

Lithuania has announced plans to expand its military training facilities as it strengthens its armed forces and prepares for a larger presence of allied troops.

According to a report published on Monday by public broadcaster LRT, the country will establish a new brigade-sized military training area in Kapciamiestis, in southern Lithuania near the borders with Poland and Belarus.

Lithuania will also double the size of its existing training site near Taurage in western Lithuania by expanding it into a neighbouring district, the report said.

The decision was announced by the State Defence Council. President Gitanas Nauseda’s national security adviser, Deividas Matulionis, said the Kapciamiestis site was selected due to its importance to national security.

RECOMMENDED

The area lies within the Suwałki Gap, a narrow land corridor connecting the Baltic states to the rest of NATO, with Russia and Belarus on the western and eastern sides.

Lithuania, Poland and NATO regard the Suwałki Gap as strategically vital and say its defence will receive special attention.

The expansion plans come as Lithuania increases the size of its armed forces through higher conscription and reserve numbers, while also acquiring new military equipment.

Germany has pledged to deploy a brigade of several thousand troops to Lithuania by 2027, a move that is expected to significantly increase the demand for large-scale training areas.

RelatedTRT World - Russia ready to ‘test’ Europe in conflict within next four years, EU defence chief warns
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal