Americans divided on US military action in Venezuela
Americans are divided over US military action in Venezuela, with many warning Washington could become “too involved,” a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.
January 6, 2026

US public opinion is fairly divided on President Donald Trump’s military action in Venezuela, with many expressing caution that Washington could become “too involved” in the South American country, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

After being abducted by US special forces, Venezuelan President Maduro was taken to New York to face trial on US charges related to alleged drug trafficking. President Trump subsequently said the US would "run" Venezuela for an unspecified time and could deploy ground troops.

The two-day poll found significantly higher support among Republicans than Democrats for Trump’s Venezuela policy, including military action to remove Maduro (65%). The poll also showed Trump's approval rating at 42 percent, the highest since October 2025 and up from 39 percent in December 2025.

