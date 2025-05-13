A court in Paris found French actor Gerard Depardieu guilty of sexual assault against two different women on a film set in 2021, in one of the highest-profile #MeToo cases to come before judges in France.

A towering figure of French cinema, Depardieu had repeatedly denied any wrongdoing during the trial and his lawyer pleaded for charges against him to be dismissed.

But judge Thierry Donard said Depardieu's explanation of events had been unconvincing.