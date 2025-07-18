WORLD
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
The Syrian government has refrained from directly engaging in the renewed fighting; however, its security forces maintain control over main roads leading into provincial capital.
Israeli air strike hit Syrian army’s General Staff Complex in Syrian capital Damascus. / AA
July 18, 2025

Heavy clashes have erupted between armed Druze factions and Bedouins near the western entrance of Sweida city in southern Syria.

According to Anadolu, the fighting intensified on Friday after Druze armed groups affiliated with Hikmat al-Hajri expelled Bedouin families from nearby areas.

Syrian troops withdrew from Sweida after the truce was announced on Wednesday, but clashes were again reported on late Thursday between the Bedouin tribes and the Druze groups.

While the Syrian government has refrained from directly engaging in the renewed fighting, its forces maintain control over the main roads leading into the provincial capital.

Israel also carried out fresh strikes in Sweida province overnight, making the situation on the ground complicated.

Israel has used the excuse of intervening on behalf of the Druze community to repeatedly bomb Syria since the ouster of Bashar al Assad's regime.

Leading Druze figures in Syria have consistently rejected Israeli claims, issuing a joint statement condemning foreign intervention and reaffirming their commitment to a unified Syria, rejecting division and separatism.

US President Donald Trump, who spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday by telephone, has sided with Türkiye and Saudi Arabia in seeking a better relationship with Syria under its new leader, Ahmed al Sharaa.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World & Agencies
By Sadiq S Bhat
