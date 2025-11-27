Türkiye has criticised the renewed Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) delimitation agreement signed between Lebanon and the Greek-administered Cyprus, saying the deal ignores the rights of Turkish Cypriots and does not represent the island as a whole.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli addressed the issue in a post shared on US social media platform X, noting that the Greek Cypriot Administration has signed bilateral maritime delimitation agreements with regional coastal states since 2003 without the participation of Turkish Cypriots, whom he described as the “co-equal people of the island.”

Keceli said the latest agreement between Lebanon and the Greek-administered Cyprus was originally concluded in 2007 but did not enter into force until it was re-signed on November 26.

Although the area covered by the agreement lies outside Türkiye’s continental shelf, which Ankara registered with the UN on March 18, 2020, he said Türkiye views the issue within the broader Cyprus dispute and considers the rights of Turkish Cypriots central to any maritime arrangement.