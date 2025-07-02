ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Masoud Pezeshkian approves law requiring government to suspend ties with agency, local media says.
Iranian president announces suspension of country's cooperation with IAEA. / AP
July 2, 2025

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced on Wednesday the suspension of his country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the official Press TV and Mehr news agency reported.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency also said that the president approved the law requiring the government to suspend ties with the IAEA.

Last week, Iran’s parliament passed legislation to suspend cooperation with the IAEA.

The move comes after growing tensions between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog over monitoring access and transparency in the wake of recent military confrontations with Israel and the US.

A 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites.​​​​​​​ The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
