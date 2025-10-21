WAR ON GAZA
Egypt's intel chief meets Netanyahu ahead of Gaza ceasefire implementation talks in Israel
The visit is the first by a senior Egyptian official to Israel since October 2023.
(FILE) The Egyptian spy chief will also meet with US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. / Reuters
October 21, 2025

Egypt's Intelligence Chief Hassan Rashad has arrived in Israel for Gaza ceasefire implementation talks with Israeli officials.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said on Tuesday that Rashed met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News channel said Rashad’s talks in Israel will also take up the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The Egyptian intelligence chief will also meet with US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff during the visit.

The visit is the first by a senior Egyptian official to Israel since Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

The ceasefire deal took effect on October 10 in Gaza, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump and also backed by Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

SOURCE:AA
