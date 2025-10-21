Egypt's Intelligence Chief Hassan Rashad has arrived in Israel for Gaza ceasefire implementation talks with Israeli officials.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said on Tuesday that Rashed met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News channel said Rashad’s talks in Israel will also take up the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The Egyptian intelligence chief will also meet with US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff during the visit.

The visit is the first by a senior Egyptian official to Israel since Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.