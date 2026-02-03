The World Health Organization (WHO) said it supported the evacuation of five patients from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah crossing, marking the first medical transfers through the route following its official reopening.
Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said on Tuesday that the operation took place on Monday and included five patients and seven companions.
"WHO and partners supported the medical evacuation of five patients and seven companions to Egypt via the Rafah crossing," he said, calling it "the first medical evacuation through this route since sometime in 2025 after that ceasefire."
He said WHO’s role focused on ensuring "the safe transfer of the patients from Gaza to the Rafah crossing."
Lindmeier stressed that the needs remain far greater than current evacuations, while welcoming the latest transfers.
"Every single patient who manages to get out is important, given the medical situation in Gaza," he said.
"But it's always important to note more than 18,500 patients in Gaza still require specialised medical care that is currently not available," he added. "So of 18,500, we managed to get five out, which is again, fantastic, but obviously we need many more.
"It's a start of a process," the spokesperson said, expressing hope for an increase in numbers "where many more of those who need evacuations can actually leave."
The only crossing between Gaza and Egypt reopened for limited traffic on Monday after nearly two years of closure by Israel under strict conditions. Israeli media said around 150 Palestinians, 50 patients each accompanied by two companions, would be allowed to leave Gaza, and 50 to enter through the crossing each day.
Israel closed the Rafah crossing, a vital route for humanitarian aid and a main exit point for Palestinians seeking to leave Gaza, in May 2024, nearly nine months into its genocide in Gaza that began in October 2023.
The relentless bombing has killed more than 71,000 people, injured over 171,000 others and reduced much of the enclave to rubble.