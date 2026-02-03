The World Health Organization (WHO) said it supported the evacuation of five patients from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah crossing, marking the first medical transfers through the route following its official reopening.

Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said on Tuesday that the operation took place on Monday and included five patients and seven companions.

"WHO and partners supported the medical evacuation of five patients and seven companions to Egypt via the Rafah crossing," he said, calling it "the first medical evacuation through this route since sometime in 2025 after that ceasefire."

He said WHO’s role focused on ensuring "the safe transfer of the patients from Gaza to the Rafah crossing."

Lindmeier stressed that the needs remain far greater than current evacuations, while welcoming the latest transfers.

"Every single patient who manages to get out is important, given the medical situation in Gaza," he said.