US President Donald Trump has said he will direct the Pentagon and other relevant agencies to begin identifying and releasing government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, as well as unidentified aerial phenomena and unidentified flying objects.

Speaking on Thursday, Trump said he would instruct Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and other agencies to "begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)."

In a post on Truth Social, he said the move was being made "based on the tremendous interest shown."

The announcement follows a recent podcast interview in which former President Barack Obama said that aliens were “real”.

Obama later clarified that he meant "the odds are good there's life out there," and that he saw "no evidence" of aliens while president.