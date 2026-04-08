WAR ON IRAN
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Iran says US accepts 10-point peace proposal 'in principle'
The country's Supreme National Security Council states that the proposal will serve as the framework for negotiations beginning on Friday.
Iran says US accepts 10-point peace proposal 'in principle'
Iran says US accepts key terms for negotiations to end conflict [Photo: File] / Reuters
8 hours ago

Iran has said that the United States has "in principle" accepted a 10-point proposal aimed at ending the war, according to reports by the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) network.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council stated early on Wednesday that the proposal would serve as the framework for negotiations aimed at finalising a broader agreement.

IRIB, citing the statement, said the proposal includes guarantees of non-aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, and recognition of Tehran's right to uranium enrichment.

The plan also demanded the lifting of all US primary and secondary sanctions, the termination of UN Security Council and IAEA resolutions against Iran, payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region.

Framework for talks

The council stressed that any final agreement hinges on meeting Iran’s conditions and finalising the details. Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured during the negotiation period, coordinated with Iran’s armed forces.

Negotiations are scheduled to begin on Friday in Islamabad under Pakistan’s mediation and are expected to last up to two weeks.

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US President Donald Trump said earlier that Washington would suspend attacks on Iran for the same period, describing Tehran’s proposal as a “workable basis” for discussions.

According to Iranian media, the proposal calls for lifting all US primary and secondary sanctions, ending UN Security Council resolutions and International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors measures against Iran, and paying compensation.

The plan further outlines the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region and an end to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon. Additional details reported by Iranian media indicate the proposal provides a broader settlement framework to end the war.

The New York Times reported that the plan, conveyed through Pakistani mediators, seeks a permanent settlement and serves as a comprehensive roadmap to end the conflict.

The proposal also envisions reopening the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic, with a $2 million per-vessel fee to be shared between Iran and Oman.

Rather than direct compensation, Iran would use its share of transit revenues to rebuild infrastructure damaged during US and Israeli attacks.

RelatedTRT World - Trump agrees to suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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