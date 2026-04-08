Iran has said that the United States has "in principle" accepted a 10-point proposal aimed at ending the war, according to reports by the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) network.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council stated early on Wednesday that the proposal would serve as the framework for negotiations aimed at finalising a broader agreement.

IRIB, citing the statement, said the proposal includes guarantees of non-aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, and recognition of Tehran's right to uranium enrichment.

The plan also demanded the lifting of all US primary and secondary sanctions, the termination of UN Security Council and IAEA resolutions against Iran, payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region.

Framework for talks

The council stressed that any final agreement hinges on meeting Iran’s conditions and finalising the details. Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured during the negotiation period, coordinated with Iran’s armed forces.

Negotiations are scheduled to begin on Friday in Islamabad under Pakistan’s mediation and are expected to last up to two weeks.