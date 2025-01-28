Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) is on the verge of delivering KAAN, Türkiye's first indigenous fighter jet, to the nation's air force within the next five years. In a conversation with TRT World, TAI's CEO, Mehmet Demiroglu, emphasized the extensive efforts put into the development of this advanced aircraft, describing KAAN as "the king of the skies." He stated, "It will have pretty much everything that a flying platform can offer," showcasing the jet's impressive features.

Originally conceived as a fifth-generation fighter, KAAN showcases advanced stealth capabilities and is powered by twin engines capable of producing 13,000 kilograms of thrust each, enabling speeds of up to Mach 1.8. However, TAI's ambitions extend further with plans already being formulated for a sixth-generation version equipped with artificial intelligence, cutting-edge sensors, and compatibility with unmanned aerial platforms. Demiroglu asserted that TAI is among the leading global players in developing sixth-generation aviation technology, with tests already in progress on its ANKA III combat drone and Hurjet trainer jet.

With the aim of modernizing Türkiye's air force and reducing reliance on outdated F-16s, KAAN is set to initiate a new era for the Turkish aviation sector. The project, which launched in 2016, saw its first flight earlier this year and is structured to radically transform Turkish air dominance through features like precision strike capabilities.