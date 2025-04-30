Türkiye is following ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India, which are threatening stability and severely undermining regional security in South Asia, with "great concern," the country’s defence ministry sources said.

“It is clear that the increasing verbal and military tensions between the two countries can have consequences that threaten not only the peoples of the region but also the entire international community," the ministry sources said on Wednesday.

“Therefore, it is essential for India to act responsibly by avoiding escalatory steps and to operate within the framework of international law and diplomacy,” the sources added.

The sources emphasised that Türkiye understands legitimate security concerns of its brother country Pakistan, and expects both sides to seek peaceful solutions, with the international community playing a constructive role in this process.

The ministry sources also underlined that Türkiye will continue to stand firm against any provocative actions that create instability in South Asia.

The sources noted that the claims that Ankara had sent six planeloads of weapons to Pakistan are untrue.

“A cargo plane departing from Türkiye made a stop in Pakistan for refuelling. After that, it continued on its designated route. Speculative reports made outside the statements of authorised persons and institutions should not be taken into consideration,” it added.

