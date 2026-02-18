US billionaire Les Wexner has told US lawmakers he was "conned" by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and denied any knowledge of his crimes, as Democrats pressed him over his decades-long relationship with the notorious Jewish American sex offender.

The 88-year-old founder of L Brands — the former parent of Victoria's Secret — on Wednesday gave closed-door testimony from his home in New Albany, Ohio, after being subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into Epstein and his associates.

"I was naive, foolish, and gullible to put any trust in Jeffrey Epstein. He was a con man," the billionaire of Russian-Jewish origin said in a prepared statement circulated among US media. "While I was conned, I have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide."

"And, let me be crystal clear: I never witnessed nor had any knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activity."

Wexner stated he has been "completely devoted" to his wife, Abigail.

"To be clear, never once in 36 years have I been unfaithful to Abigail in any way, shape, or form. Never. Any suggestion to the contrary is absolutely and entirely false," Wexner said. "Again, to be clear, I never saw or heard about Epstein being in the company of a minor girl."

'He's just not telling the truth'

Democratic lawmakers, however, said Wexner downplayed the closeness of the relationship and provided few new details, repeatedly saying he could not recall key events.

Representative Stephen Lynch said in the press conference that despite Wexner being 88 years old, the billionaire is "lucid" and "certainly capable of answering these questions."

"He's a competent witness. He's just not telling the truth," Lynch said.

"Everyone around Jeffrey Epstein knew exactly what he was up to," said Representative Dave Min.

"To spend that much time, to give that much trust to Jeffrey Epstein, and then to say ‘I don’t remember seeing any young girls, I didn’t hear anything about Jeffrey Epstein’ — it really is not possible."

Congressman Robert Garcia of California said the testimony was nevertheless important to understanding how Epstein amassed the wealth that enabled his crimes.