US billionaire Les Wexner has told US lawmakers he was "conned" by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and denied any knowledge of his crimes, as Democrats pressed him over his decades-long relationship with the notorious Jewish American sex offender.
The 88-year-old founder of L Brands — the former parent of Victoria's Secret — on Wednesday gave closed-door testimony from his home in New Albany, Ohio, after being subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into Epstein and his associates.
"I was naive, foolish, and gullible to put any trust in Jeffrey Epstein. He was a con man," the billionaire of Russian-Jewish origin said in a prepared statement circulated among US media. "While I was conned, I have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide."
"And, let me be crystal clear: I never witnessed nor had any knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activity."
Wexner stated he has been "completely devoted" to his wife, Abigail.
"To be clear, never once in 36 years have I been unfaithful to Abigail in any way, shape, or form. Never. Any suggestion to the contrary is absolutely and entirely false," Wexner said. "Again, to be clear, I never saw or heard about Epstein being in the company of a minor girl."
'He's just not telling the truth'
Democratic lawmakers, however, said Wexner downplayed the closeness of the relationship and provided few new details, repeatedly saying he could not recall key events.
Representative Stephen Lynch said in the press conference that despite Wexner being 88 years old, the billionaire is "lucid" and "certainly capable of answering these questions."
"He's a competent witness. He's just not telling the truth," Lynch said.
"Everyone around Jeffrey Epstein knew exactly what he was up to," said Representative Dave Min.
"To spend that much time, to give that much trust to Jeffrey Epstein, and then to say ‘I don’t remember seeing any young girls, I didn’t hear anything about Jeffrey Epstein’ — it really is not possible."
Congressman Robert Garcia of California said the testimony was nevertheless important to understanding how Epstein amassed the wealth that enabled his crimes.
"There would be no Epstein island, there'd be no Epstein plane, there would be no money to traffic women and girls — Mr. Epstein would not be the wealthy man he was — without the support of Les Wexner," Garcia told reporters.
Garcia, however, voiced worries over Wexner's claim he wasn't quizzed by the FBI or Justice Department about Epstein.
"How outrageous is that?" Garcia said. "He’s someone that’s been named by survivors; someone that’s in the files more than most people; someone that’s clearly the financial benefactor to Jeffrey Epstein."
Wexner denied wrongdoing and said he never witnessed or had knowledge of Epstein's criminal conduct. He also rejected allegations made in court filings, including claims that he had sexual contact with Epstein victims.
The two men met in the 1980s, and Wexner later granted Epstein power of attorney over his finances, allowing him to manage investments and major property deals. For years, Wexner was Epstein's primary client and helped establish his reputation among wealthy elites.
Wexner said he cut ties in 2007 after learning Epstein had stolen large sums from his family and had been charged with soliciting a minor.
The Justice Department has said Wexner is not a target in the Epstein investigation, and he has never been charged with a crime. His legal representatives say he cooperated with federal authorities in 2019.
Scrutiny of Epstein network
The deposition comes after the release of thousands of pages of government files that have renewed scrutiny of Epstein's network of powerful associates.
Lawmakers are also seeking testimony from other figures, with former president Bill Clinton and ex-secretary of state Hillary Clinton due on Capitol Hill at the end of February.
Survivors and advocacy groups have stepped up pressure on institutions linked to Wexner, including Ohio State University, which has been urged to remove his name from campus facilities.
The Oversight Committee said it would continue its inquiry into Epstein's finances and associates, with Democrats vowing to pursue "every person who enabled and perpetrated these crimes."