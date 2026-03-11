WAR ON IRAN
Russian, UAE leaders discuss 'dangerously deteriorating' Middle East situation
Vladimir Putin urges de-escalation in the Middle East in talks with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan amid the regional crisis.
Putin congratulated Nahyan on his 65th birthday, praising the Emirati leader's personal role in strengthening their strategic partnership. / Reuters
4 hours ago

Russian and UAE presidents have exchanged views on "the dangerously deteriorating situation in the Middle East."

In a phone call on Wednesday, Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke about the collateral damage to the region, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The leaders continued to exchange views on the dangerously deteriorating situation in the Middle East, which is having serious consequences for Iran and Arab countries," the Kremlin said.

"The Russian president stressed the need to stop further escalation of the conflict and resolve it through negotiations," it said.

Putin also congratulated Nahyan on his 65th birthday, praising the Emirati leader's personal role in strengthening the strategic partnership between Moscow and Abu Dhabi, noting with satisfaction that bilateral relations are progressing dynamically across all fronts.

The Russian president also thanked Nahyan for the UAE's continued assistance and support for Russian citizens residing in the country.

Tensions escalated across the region on February 28 when the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran that have so far killed over 1,200 people, including Ali Khamenei, who was the supreme leader.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that host US assets.

