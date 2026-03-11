Russian and UAE presidents have exchanged views on "the dangerously deteriorating situation in the Middle East."

In a phone call on Wednesday, Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke about the collateral damage to the region, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The leaders continued to exchange views on the dangerously deteriorating situation in the Middle East, which is having serious consequences for Iran and Arab countries," the Kremlin said.



"The Russian president stressed the need to stop further escalation of the conflict and resolve it through negotiations," it said.

Putin also congratulated Nahyan on his 65th birthday, praising the Emirati leader's personal role in strengthening the strategic partnership between Moscow and Abu Dhabi, noting with satisfaction that bilateral relations are progressing dynamically across all fronts.