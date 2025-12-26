Somalia has denounced Israel’s recognition of its northern region of Somaliland as an independent state, calling it a deliberate violation of Somali sovereignty and warning that the move could undermine regional peace and stability.

In a statement, Somalia’s Foreign Ministry said the recognition amounted to a serious breach of international norms.

"Illegitimate actions of this nature seriously undermine regional peace and stability and exacerbate political and security tensions," the ministry said.

The move also drew condemnation from several Arab states and regional organisations.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said that recognising the independence of parts of sovereign states sets a dangerous precedent and poses a threat to international peace and security, as well as to established principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The statement followed phone calls by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty with his counterparts from Somalia, Djibouti and Türkiye.

According to the Egyptian statement, the four foreign ministers affirmed their "full support for Somalia’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity" and expressed their outright rejection of any unilateral measures that could undermine Somali sovereignty or destabilise the country.