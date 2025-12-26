POLITICS
Somalia denounces Israeli recognition of Somaliland as threat to regional stability
Somalia says Israeli move undermines sovereignty as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the Arab League and the African Union voice support for territorial integrity.
Mogadishu warns recognition violates international law and threatens peace, drawing regional condemnation [File] / Reuters
December 26, 2025

Somalia has denounced Israel’s recognition of its northern region of Somaliland as an independent state, calling it a deliberate violation of Somali sovereignty and warning that the move could undermine regional peace and stability.

In a statement, Somalia’s Foreign Ministry said the recognition amounted to a serious breach of international norms.

"Illegitimate actions of this nature seriously undermine regional peace and stability and exacerbate political and security tensions," the ministry said.

The move also drew condemnation from several Arab states and regional organisations.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said that recognising the independence of parts of sovereign states sets a dangerous precedent and poses a threat to international peace and security, as well as to established principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The statement followed phone calls by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty with his counterparts from Somalia, Djibouti and Türkiye.

According to the Egyptian statement, the four foreign ministers affirmed their "full support for Somalia’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity" and expressed their outright rejection of any unilateral measures that could undermine Somali sovereignty or destabilise the country.

Saudi Arabia also reiterated its full support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Somalia.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said it rejected the mutual recognition announced between Israeli occupation authorities and the Somaliland region, describing it as an endorsement of unilateral, separatist actions that contravene international law.

"The Kingdom expresses its rejection of the announcement of mutual recognition between the Israeli occupation authorities and the Somaliland region, considering it an action that entrenches unilateral secessionist measures that violate the international law," the Saudi statement said.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit also condemned the Israeli recognition, calling it a provocative and unacceptable step and a blatant violation of the principle of territorial integrity and state sovereignty.

The African Union (AU) rejected any move to recognise the breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent state, reaffirming its firm commitment to Somalia’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The bloc released a statement saying the chairman of the AU Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf "unequivocally reaffirms" its stance for "respect for the intangibility of borders inherited at independence."

It said Youssouf "firmly rejects any initiative or action aimed at recognizing Somaliland as an independent entity, recalling that Somaliland remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia."

Somalia has long rejected any international recognition of Somaliland, which declared independence in 1991 but is not recognised by the United Nations or the African Union.

