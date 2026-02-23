United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday warned that the world cannot remain silent in the face of what he called "blatant violations of human rights, human dignity and international law" in the occupied Palestinian territory, saying the two-state solution is being eroded "in broad daylight".

Addressing the opening session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Guterres said the current trajectory in the Israeli-occupied territories was "stark, clear and purposeful: the two-state solution is being stripped away in broad daylight".

The UN chief argued that the long-envisioned framework for Israeli and Palestinian states living side by side is being systematically undermined.

His remarks come days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government approved a proposal to register large areas of the occupied West Bank as "state property" — the first such measure since it occupied the territory in 1967.

Under the 1995 Oslo II Accord, the occupied West Bank was divided into Areas A, B and C. Area C — which makes up roughly 61 percent of the territory — remains under full Israeli control, while Palestinian land registration is limited to Areas A and B.

The latest Israeli decision forms part of a broader package of measures approved by the country's security cabinet aimed at expanding settlement construction and consolidating control over Area C, making it even easier for Jewish settlers to buy real estate on land, which belongs to the Palestinians.

Israeli media reported that the steps include repealing a law that barred the sale of occupied West Bank land to settlers, unsealing land ownership records and transferring planning authority in a settlement bloc near Hebron from a Palestinian municipality to Israel's civil administration.