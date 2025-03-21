US immigration officials have sent an email to the legal team of Momodou Taal, a Cornell University student who has participated in pro-Palestine protests, asking him to turn himself in, Taal's attorneys said in a court filing.

Taal's attorneys called the development on Friday a free speech assault. Taal previously filed a lawsuit to block deportations of protesters.

He has said he was doxxed.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say their critics wrongly conflate their criticism of Israel and support for Palestinian rights with antisemitism.

"ICE invites Mr Taal and his counsel to appear in person at the (Homeland Security Investigations Office) in Syracuse at a mutually agreeable time for personal service of the (Notice to Appear) and for Mr Taal to surrender to ICE custody," a US government email said, according to the filing on Friday.

No timeline was mentioned. ICE had no immediate comment.

A "notice to appear " sent by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials is among the first steps in the deportation process.

Taal, a doctoral candidate in Africana Studies and dual citizen of the UK and the Gambia, has participated in pro-Palestinian protests against Israel's genocidal war in besieged Gaza.