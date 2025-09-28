Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that the meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his American counterpart Donald Trump was positive, noting that the Turkish president invited Trump to Ankara.

"Mr President's visit was extremely friendly, positive, and constructive. Mr President invited President Trump to our country for both a bilateral visit and for next year's NATO summit in Ankara. During the meeting, an agreement was reached that issues such as CAATSA sanctions, which hinder our further strengthening of relations, must be resolved," Fidan told the press on Saturday.

Fidan also noted that potential steps in the defence industry were being reviewed.

"We will work on concrete projects to advance economic and commercial relations in a balanced manner and reach a trade volume of $100 billion," he said.

He added that President Erdogan met with members of the Turkish-American community and met with Turkish and American businesspeople.

