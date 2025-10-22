WAR ON GAZA
US vice president ‘optimistic’ Gaza ceasefire will hold after talks with Netanyahu
Vance notes that the Gaza ceasefire has been considered “an opportunity” and “a critical piece” to build on the Abraham Accords.
US Vice President JD Vance meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem October 22, 2025. / Reuters
October 22, 2025

US Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism about the implementation and the outcomes of the Gaza ceasefire agreement on Wednesday.

“I am optimistic that the ceasefire is going to hold and that we can actually build a better future in the entire Middle East. But that requires some work,” Vance told reporters following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his office in Jerusalem.

“I just, having seen what's already been built in just the past seven days, I think that we're on an incredible pathway here to do something that has never been done,” he added.

RelatedTRT World - UN 'deeply concerned' about heightened risk from explosive ordnance in Gaza

Vance noted that the Gaza ceasefire has been considered “an opportunity” and “a critical piece” to build on the Abraham Accords.

For his part, the Israeli premier said that he has discussed with the US vice president the reconstruction of Gaza and the establishment of governing and security mechanisms in Gaza under the ceasefire agreement.

Vance is expected to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog later in the day, according to Israeli media.

The vice president arrived in Israel on Tuesday for a three-day visit to oversee the implementation of the truce that came into force on October 10 in Gaza and discuss the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan with senior Israeli officials.

RelatedTRT World - Germany blocks entry of injured, traumatised children from Gaza

Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed over 68,200 people and injured more than 170,300, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
