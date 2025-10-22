US Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism about the implementation and the outcomes of the Gaza ceasefire agreement on Wednesday.

“I am optimistic that the ceasefire is going to hold and that we can actually build a better future in the entire Middle East. But that requires some work,” Vance told reporters following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his office in Jerusalem.

“I just, having seen what's already been built in just the past seven days, I think that we're on an incredible pathway here to do something that has never been done,” he added.

Vance noted that the Gaza ceasefire has been considered “an opportunity” and “a critical piece” to build on the Abraham Accords.

For his part, the Israeli premier said that he has discussed with the US vice president the reconstruction of Gaza and the establishment of governing and security mechanisms in Gaza under the ceasefire agreement.