US President Donald Trump said that he is tightening the screws on Russia alongside NATO allies to secure a long-elusive deal to end the Kremlin's war on Ukraine.

"We are stepping up the pressure. We're stepping it up together. We're all stepping it up. NATO has been great," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as he hosted Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Thursday.

"We're selling a lot of weapons to NATO, and that's going, I guess, to Ukraine for the most part. That's up to them, but they're buying weapons from the US. We make the greatest weapons in the world."

Trump lauded Washington's ongoing cooperation with Helsinki, pointing to a deal on joint production of 11 icebreaker ships, seven of which will be built in the US.

"We negotiated a pretty tough price, I think, but I assume you're going to do very well, but what you're doing is you're going to be teaching us about the icebreaker business," he told Stubb.

"They sort of have almost a monopoly on icebreakers. If you think about it, nobody makes them like Finland. I've heard that for a long time. So, we're going to have a total of 11."

Stubb said the agreement bolsters bilateral relations and is expected to result in the delivery of the first ship in 2028.