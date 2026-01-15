January 15, 2026
Americans are increasingly turning away from the two major political parties, according to a new Gallup poll.
A record 45% of US adults now identify as political independents — up sharply from around one-third two decades ago — making independents the largest political group.
The shift is driven largely by younger generations. More than half of Gen Z and Millennials identify as independents, while older Americans remain more likely to align with a political party.
Among independents who lean toward a party, 47% tilt Democratic and 42% lean Republican.