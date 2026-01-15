AMERICAS
1 min read
Is bipartisanship in the US dying?
A record 45% of US adults now identify as political independents, according to Gallup — the largest political bloc in the country, driven by younger generations turning away from Democrats and Republican.
Is bipartisanship in the US dying?
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Ozge Bulmus / TRT World
January 15, 2026

Americans are increasingly turning away from the two major political parties, according to a new Gallup poll. 

A record 45% of US adults now identify as political independents — up sharply from around one-third two decades ago — making independents the largest political group.

RECOMMENDED

The shift is driven largely by younger generations. More than half of Gen Z and Millennials identify as independents, while older Americans remain more likely to align with a political party.

Among independents who lean toward a party, 47% tilt Democratic and 42% lean Republican.

Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025