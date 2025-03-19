Gaza City, Gaza - The renewed Israeli bombardment of Gaza did not start in a vacuum. It’s part of an orchestrated military strategy that comes with a political message, and a humanitarian cost that is spiralling beyond containment.

Within less than 24 hours, more than 400 Palestinians have been killed in one of the deadliest attacks since the beginning of the 16-month war, signalling a sharp turn in Israel’s negotiation posture and its battlefield tactics.

This sudden military escalation followed senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan’s public denouncement of Israel’s shift in negotiation. According to Hamdan, the previous proposal by US hostage negotiator Adam Boehler was abruptly replaced by that of US envoy Steven Witkoff.



The new offer, Hamdan argues , undermines the foundations of the second phase of the previous ceasefire agreement and strips it of its core principles including the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, as well as the removal of debris to aid reconstruction efforts.



The immediacy and intensity of Israel’s military response clearly signal that negotiations will now be conducted through force rather than dialogue.

Targeted assassinations as a political weapon

The recent strikes represent calculated attacks designed to cripple both the political and military leadership of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.



Those killed include Yasser Harb, a member of Hamas’s political bureau; Abu Ubaida al-Jamasi, another key Hamas leader; Abu Hamza, spokesperson for the Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad’s armed wing); and Mahmoud Abu Watfa, a senior official in the Hamas-run Ministry of Interior.

These strikes are reminiscent of the decapitation strikes strategy used by Israel against Hezbollah, aimed at fragmenting command structures and instilling leadership paralysis.

The underlying intention is clear: to create an atmosphere of fear, while weakening Hamas governance capacity pressuring the group into making substantial concessions—notably releasing hostages without reciprocal prisoner exchanges —an established red line for Hamas.



Negotiation through coercion

This escalation is a tactical manoeuvre aimed at shaping negotiation outcomes through military force.



The strategy reflects a broader pattern of Israeli diplomacy: shaping the outcome of talks through battlefield dynamics rather than mutual understanding. This methodology deeply complicates the political landscape, driving Hamas further into a defensive posture and potentially derailing the possibility of a comprehensive truce.



Simultaneously, the humanitarian devastation—mass civilian deaths, displacement in Beit Hanoun and Khan Younis, and destruction of critical infrastructure—intensifies psychological pressure, aiming to coerce Hamas leadership into submission. Yet history suggests this approach may only reinforce resistance and fuel prolonged violence.

International and domestic implications

The United State's role in this escalation cannot be overlooked. Confirmed White House statements indicate prior consultation , echoing past US-Israeli coordinated strategies against Hezbollah, which involved targeted, high-intensity strikes to alter strategic realities.

Such coordination signals Washington’s endorsement of a sustained offensive if Hamas refuses Israel’s terms.