Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that “there is no starvation” in Gaza, calling the statement “beyond comprehension.”

Speaking during a parliamentary session on Tuesday in response to a question from a Labor backbencher about recognising Palestinian statehood, Albanese expressed disbelief at the Israeli leader’s remarks, which contradict mounting evidence of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

"Those claims that there's no starvation in Gaza are beyond comprehension," Albanese said, according to ABC News.

While reaffirming that Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian state remains conditional on “democratic reforms,” Albanese acknowledged that obstacles to recognition are “insurmountable” under current conditions.

The prime minister has sharpened his criticism of Israel in recent weeks. He previously accused Tel Aviv of “clearly” breaching international law by obstructing humanitarian aid and said the war in Gaza had “stolen far too many innocent lives.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry rejected Albanese’s comments, calling them “a lie” and insisting it is “not withholding any aid.”

Call for action against Israel’s brutality