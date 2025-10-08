Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa’s car was attacked by a crowd of around 500 people in Canar province, officials said, prompting the detention of five suspects.

Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano said the president’s convoy was surrounded by protesters throwing stones as it approached an event.

"Signs of bullet damage" were later found on Noboa’s vehicle, though he was not injured.

Speaking after formally filing a report of an assassination attempt, Manzano condemned the attack.

"Shooting at the president’s car, throwing stones, damaging state property — that’s just criminal," she said.

"We will not allow this."

The national Indigenous federation CONAIE said its members were subjected to "brutal police and military action" during the incident, claiming elderly women were among those assaulted.