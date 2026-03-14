Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that negotiations between the US and Iran are currently stalled, but he believes Tehran remains open to informal diplomatic channels.

Fidan stated that the conditions surrounding the regional conflict make formal diplomacy challenging.

"The conditions are not very much conducive" to diplomacy at the moment, Fidan told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding that the Iranians "feel betrayed" after being attacked while engaged in nuclear negotiations with Washington.

"I think they are open to any sensible back-channel diplomacy," he said.

Fidan said Türkiye’s priority is to remain outside the conflict despite rising tensions across the region.

"I know that we are being provoked and we will be provoked, but this is our objective," he said. "We want to stay out of this war."