WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Fidan says he believes Iran open to back-channel diplomacy despite US-Israeli war
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says Iran felt betrayed after being attacked mid negotiations with the US, but says he believes they are open to a "sensible back-channel diplomacy."
Fidan says he believes Iran open to back-channel diplomacy despite US-Israeli war
Fidan also said Israel is pursuing territorial ambitions rather than security goals. / AP
6 hours ago

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that negotiations between the US and Iran are currently stalled, but he believes Tehran remains open to informal diplomatic channels.

Fidan stated that the conditions surrounding the regional conflict make formal diplomacy challenging.

"The conditions are not very much conducive" to diplomacy at the moment, Fidan told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding that the Iranians "feel betrayed" after being attacked while engaged in nuclear negotiations with Washington.

"I think they are open to any sensible back-channel diplomacy," he said.

Fidan said Türkiye’s priority is to remain outside the conflict despite rising tensions across the region.

"I know that we are being provoked and we will be provoked, but this is our objective," he said. "We want to stay out of this war."

RECOMMENDED

Netanyahu-led Israel 'needs an enemy' to advance its agenda

Fidan also criticised Israeli policies in the region, arguing that Israel, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, consistently frames regional actors as adversaries.

"As long as Netanyahu is there, (Israel) will always identify somebody as an enemy," he said.

"Because they need it to advance their own agenda. If not Türkiye, they would name some other country in the region."

He accused Israel of pursuing territorial ambitions rather than security goals.

"They are after not security, they are after more land," said Fidan. "So as long as they don't give up this idea, there will always be a war in the Middle East."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Condemnation widens over wave of Islamophobic posts by Republican lawmakers
Only 77 ships crossed Strait of Hormuz so far this month amid escalating Mideast war: data
US suffers nearly $4B in military losses in first fortnight of Iran war
US in talks with Cuba and deal could be done easily, White House says
Türkiye's Baykar, Italy's Leonardo aim to produce European-made drones
Sri Lanka begins returning remains of 84 Iranian sailors killed in US strike
Toxic plume from Iran oil fires drifts towards Central and South Asia
US intervenes to support Israel in Gaza genocide case at UN court
US easing Russian oil sanctions 'does not help peace': Ukraine's Zelenskyy
UN chief calls on Israel, Hezbollah to stop war, backs Lebanon's monopoly on force
Germany, Norway rule out naval escort missions in Strait of Hormuz
Essential for BRICS to support regional, global security: Iran's top diplomat
Türkiye says NATO neutralised ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace
Turkish-owned ship allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz, minister says
Türkiye steps up diplomacy to contain US-Israeli war on Iran, urges return to talks