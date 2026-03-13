AFRICA
2 min read
Ethiopia declares three days of mourning after landslides in the south killed scores
Officials say at least 80 bodies have been recovered from the Gamo Zone area in southern Ethiopia, where landslides triggered by heavy rains killed dozens of residents.
Ethiopia declares three days of mourning after landslides in the south killed scores
Locals search for the bodies of mudslide victims in the Gacho Baba district of the Gamo Zone in southern Ethiopia on March 10, 2026. / AP
March 13, 2026

Ethiopia has declared three days of mourning as the death toll from this week’s landslides in the country’s south climbed to 80.

Speaker of the House of Peoples’ Representatives Tagesse Chafo said the three days of mourning would begin Saturday.

At least 80 bodies have been recovered from the Gamo Zone area in southern Ethiopia, where landslides triggered by heavy rains killed dozens of residents.

Many other people remained missing since the tragedy struck the Gamo Zone area on Tuesday, officials said.

Search and recovery efforts have taken place for days and have been hampered by heavy rain still pounding the area.

Regional government communications head Hailemariam Tesfaye said that the search for remaining victims was intensified.

RECOMMENDED

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission on Friday said that 3,461 people were displaced by the landslides.

The Government Communication Service said on Thursday the government is mobilising resources in coordination with regional authorities.

Donations from private citizens and business organisations are flowing into a fund announced by the regional government to provide relief items to those affected.

Heavy rains have pounded countries in East Africa, and in neighbouring Kenya the death toll from Saturday’s flash floods rose to 62.

The region is expected to see more rain given the rainy season and governments have urged residents to exercise caution.

Last month, the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre said the March–April–May rainy season has a 45 percent chance of above-average rainfall across most countries in the region, including Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somalia and Djibouti.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US intervenes to support Israel in Gaza genocide case at UN court
US easing Russian oil sanctions 'does not help peace': Ukraine's Zelenskyy
UN chief calls on Israel, Hezbollah to stop war, backs Lebanon's monopoly on force
Germany, Norway rule out naval escort missions in Strait of Hormuz
Essential for BRICS to support regional, global security: Iran's top diplomat
Türkiye says NATO neutralised ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace
Turkish-owned ship allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz, minister says
Türkiye steps up diplomacy to contain US-Israeli war on Iran, urges return to talks
Airlines may need to suspend flights if fuel prices keep rising, Malaysia warns
PM Sharif pledges Pakistan's 'full support' to Saudi Arabia
Serbia preparing for possible attack by Croatia–Albania–Kosovo alliance, president says
Russia says global energy market needs its oil, piling pressure on US to lift sanctions
Trump threatens Iran following fresh attacks on Gulf states and Israel
Israeli strike in Beirut kills two as missile attack injures 13 in northern Israel
Attack at Michigan synagogue was a ‘targeted act of violence', says FBI