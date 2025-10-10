US
2 min read
US Senate votes to repeal Caesar Act sanctions on Syria: Senator Wilson
The Senate vote comes just days after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged an end to sanctions on Syria.
US Senate votes to repeal Caesar Act sanctions on Syria: Senator Wilson
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa in New York, US, September 22, 2025. / AP
October 10, 2025

The US Senate has voted to repeal the Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, a landmark move welcomed by Damascus as a "historic moment" and hailed by its supporters as a step towards rebuilding the war-torn nation.

Republican Senator Joe Wilson announced the repeal on X, thanking colleagues for including it in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Wilson, who has long pushed for lifting the sanctions on Syria alongside the Syrian American Alliance, argued that the punitive measures targeted a regime that "no longer exists", adding that Syria's recovery now depends on a "full and total repeal".

Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa called the decision a major breakthrough, crediting both "active diplomacy" and efforts by Syrians in the diaspora.

"A major obstacle has been removed on the path toward development, prosperity, and stability," he said, describing it as the first step toward national unification.

RECOMMENDED

The Senate vote comes just days after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged an end to sanctions on Syria during a joint press conference in Ankara with his Syrian counterpart.

Fidan warned that the sanctions had inflicted severe hardship on ordinary Syrians, calling for the international community to end Syria's isolation and support its reintegration.

The repeal marks a significant shift in US policy towards Syria, opening the door for potential regional and international re-engagement after years of economic blockade.

The US President Donald Trump in June ordered the removal of sanctions on Syria, which has increased diplomatic outreach in recent weeks as the Ahmed al Sharaa government looks to rebuild the country.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye urges end to sanctions on Syria, calls for united action against terrorism

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia