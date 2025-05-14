Bogazici University, among Türkiye’s most prestigious academic institutions, hosted the Finance Summit 2025 in the historic Albert Long Hall on the university’s South Campus on May 10th and 11th.

The two-day event brought together leading figures in monetary policy, investment, financial technologies, and digital transformation under the theme: “ Financial Transformation in the Age of Uncertainty .”

The gathering provided a platform for interdisciplinary dialogue. High-level policymakers, industry executives and scholars convened to examine the shifting contours of the global economy and technological landscape.

Key participants included Fatih Karahan , Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT); Ahmet Burak Daglioglu , Head of the Republic of Türkiye Investment Office ; and Arda Ermut , CEO and Board Member of the Türkiye Wealth Fund . Their presence demonstrated the summit’s role as a forum bridging government, academia and the private sector.

In his opening remarks, Bogazici University Rector, Professor Mehmet Naci Inci, emphasised the university’s broader civic duty: not only to produce knowledge, but to channel it towards national progress through informed dialogue.

“At Bogazici University, we do not stop at the creation of scientific knowledge,” he said. “We believe it is our fundamental mission to transform this knowledge into public benefit and to provide platforms for open, constructive discussions that help shape the future of our country. The Finance Summit is a strong reflection of this responsibility.”

He spoke on the growing and transformative intersectionality of economics, finance and technology. He added that data, AI, and digital infrastructure are driving transformation, and Bogazici University positions itself not as a passive observer, but as a leading force actively shaping this change.

In an interview with TRT World, Professor Inci elaborated:

“At Bogazici University, we consider it a core mission to provide a platform for discussions that can pave the way for Türkiye’s future across various fields. The Finance Summit can be seen as part of this vision. It became a significant gathering that brought together leading figures from Türkiye’s financial ecosystem. In particular, I believe it offered a comprehensive examination of how financial systems are evolving amid the growing uncertainty of today’s rapidly changing world. In this regard, Bogazici University successfully served as a bridge between academic expertise and the leadership of both the private and public sectors.”

“Now is the time to leap forward”