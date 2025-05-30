Within the scope of the “Istanbul Fairy Tale School” project, teachers are bringing stories to children receiving hospital treatment, helping young patients reconnect with life through tales that begin with the phrase “Once upon a time”.

Implemented by the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of National Education, the "Istanbul Fairy Tale School" project includes creating fairy tale schools, homes and workshops. One key component of the project focuses on children undergoing long-term treatment in hospitals.

With the slogan “There is a tale in the hospital,” fairy tale school teachers visit hospitals and hold "Masalhane" (Fairy Tale House) sessions, where they engage with young patients.

Depending on the children’s medical conditions, teachers share fairy tales either in hospital classrooms or at the bedside, starting with the traditional Turkish opening, “Once upon a time.” These stories help children look to the future with hope.

Anadolu Agency (AA) captured the Masalhane event held at Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital, where students receiving treatment in the oncology and physical therapy departments were engaged in storytelling sessions.

Istanbul Provincial Director of National Education Murat Mucahit Yentur stated that the city has around 3 million students and 170,000 teachers actively participating in educational activities.

He noted that Istanbul’s education system includes specialised fields such as fine arts, sports high schools, imam hatip schools and vocational schools.

Among these, he described hospital classrooms as the most unique. According to Yentur, over 2,000 children annually receive education in 18 hospital classrooms across 15 hospitals in the city.

“We attach great importance to this,” he said, adding that their guiding mottos are “Education for everyone, everywhere, always” and “Education knows no obstacles or limits.”

Referring to the children participating in the Masalhane sessions, Yentur continued: “These children have had to leave their schools due to health problems. To reduce the negative impact of this separation, we opened classrooms in hospitals. Our aim is for them to continue their education with their teachers, maintaining their cognitive and social-emotional learning skills.”

He also emphasised that, besides academic learning, hospital classrooms and Masalhane events offer environments where families can participate in activities that boost children’s motivation. “Through Masalhane, our teachers help create enjoyable visual and auditory experiences. We hope to bring joy to the children and offer them moments that take them away, even briefly, from their challenging environment. Our goal is to expand this to all classrooms in Istanbul. We evaluate and respond to every parent’s request,” he added.

Hatice Cakir Ermis, the general coordinator of the project, shared that the Istanbul Fairy Tale Schools operate in five different branches.

She explained that through these tales, children reconnect with cultural traditions and values as they prepare to return to school. “Sometimes parents attend the sessions as well, and because they grew up listening to tales from their grandparents, they enjoy it even more. Many say it’s been a long time since they heard a fairy tale,” she said.

Ermis noted that hospital-based fairy tale events are conducted during Masalhane sessions. With five coordinators working across 15 hospitals, they deliver motivational and emotional support to children through storytelling.

“Some children are too weak to leave their rooms, so we visit them individually. These visits make them incredibly happy,” she said.