Algeria pardons French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal after German appeal
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s pardon of Boualem Sansal follows a humanitarian appeal from Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier and comes amid renewed diplomatic tension between Algiers and Paris.
Boualem Sansal, 81, was arrested a year ago and sentenced in March to five years in prison for “undermining national unity”. / AFP
November 12, 2025

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has granted a pardon to French-Algerian novelist Boualem Sansal, following a humanitarian appeal from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Algerian presidency announced.

The Algerian presidency said on Wednesday that Tebboune “responded positively” to Steinmeier’s request, describing it as “noteworthy for its humanitarian nature and motives.” Tebboune had previously referred to Sansal as an “imposter.”

Sansal, 81, was arrested a year ago and sentenced in March to five years in prison for “undermining national unity” — a charge he denied, saying he never intended to offend Algeria or its institutions. 

The case had further strained relations between Algiers and Paris, already tense over colonial-era grievances and France’s recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

According to the statement, Germany will take responsibility for Sansal’s transfer and medical treatment. French media have reported that the author has been battling cancer.

A gesture of ‘humanity’

French President Emmanuel Macron thanked both Steinmeier and Tebboune, calling the pardon “a gesture of humanity.” Macron added that he remained open to dialogue with Tebboune on bilateral issues.

Earlier, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu told the National Assembly that his government was “relieved” by the news of the pardon and hoped Sansal would soon be reunited with his family and receive medical care.

Relations between France and Algeria have been marked by periodic diplomatic friction, most recently over North Africa’s political balance and post-colonial sensitivities.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
