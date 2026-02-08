Türkiye’s oldest polyphonic music institution, The Harmony Band Command, which was founded in 1826 under the name Muzika-i Humayun, is celebrating its 200th anniversary.
Following the proclamation of the Republic, the Harmony Band Command was relocated from Istanbul to Ankara, the new capital, in 1924 in line with the directives of Türkiye's founder Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
It assumed its current structure by incorporating the Morale Team – composed of enlisted musicians performing their compulsory military service – in 1975, and the Turkish Harmony Stars (TURKAY) Orchestra in 2006.
The Harmony Band Command showcases the cultural face of Türkiye and the Turkish Armed Forces at high-level state ceremonies, as well as at different festivals, and musical events it participates in, both at home and abroad.
Turkish Independence March composer Osman Zeki Ungor
The Harmony Band Command was founded in Istanbul in 1826 by Ottoman Sultan Mahmud II and Italian bandmaster Giuseppe Donizetti, who would serve for 28 years, was appointed as its head, the band’s commander Col. Levent Turkel, told Anadolu.
"Following Donizetti’s death, Callisto Guatelli and later the Spaniard Fernando d’Aranda served as commanders and conductors of our institution," he added.
According to Turkel, after the proclamation of the Second Constitutional Era, Saffet Atabinen – the first Turkish orchestra conductor – assumed the post in 1908.
"Subsequently, many distinguished musicians such as Zati Arca and Osman Zeki Ungor, the composer of our national anthem, served our institution as both commanders and conductors," he said.
Ceremonial and Concert ensemble
Under the Harmony Band Command, there are three separate musical groups: the Ceremonial and Concert, the Turkish Harmony Stars, and the Morale Team.
Each member of the Ceremony and Concert ensemble practices their specialised instrument individually first, then with their group, before going on duty. Finally, the last rehearsals before the concert take place in an area called the "meskhane" (practice studio).
The orchestra consists of elite personnel from the army, navy, and air force commands and is a special group, said Band Maj. Fatih Erdogdu, the Ceremonial and Concert ensemble commander.
He explained that the orchestra consists of 62 members and is made up of wind and percussion instruments.
"In addition to brass instruments such as trumpet, trombone, horn, baritone, euphonium and tuba, our orchestra also includes woodwind instruments like flute, oboe, clarinet and bassoon. Our orchestra performs distinguished works from the world band repertoire in its concerts," he said.
Morale Team
The Morale Team is carefully selected from among the soldiers serving in the force commands. Soldiers with musical talent are included in this team and receive cultural training in addition to their national service.
This unit consists solely of conscripted soldiers and takes part in concerts aimed at raising the morale of troops serving in demanding conditions.
"The Morale Team can perform various genres of music, including Turkish folk music, Turkish classical, and Western classical. It also provides musical support for high-level protocol activities at the Ankara Garrison," said Morale Team Commander Band Maj. Ahmet Kerim Acar.
TURKAY The Turkish Harmony
Stars orchestra, known as TURKAY, was established on Mar. 3, 2006, as part of the Turkish Armed Forces' efforts to integrate the army and the nation.
Since its founding, TURKAY has taken part in numerous public concerts, festivals and events both in Türkiye and abroad.
"Our repertoire consists of specially arranged pop, jazz, folk and contemporary pieces. After being affiliated with the National Defense Ministry in 2019, our orchestra has proudly and successfully represented our country and ministry in all activities at home and abroad," said TURKAY Commander Lt. Col. Kerimcan Nayman.