Türkiye’s oldest polyphonic music institution, The Harmony Band Command, which was founded in 1826 under the name Muzika-i Humayun, is celebrating its 200th anniversary.

Following the proclamation of the Republic, the Harmony Band Command was relocated from Istanbul to Ankara, the new capital, in 1924 in line with the directives of Türkiye's founder Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

It assumed its current structure by incorporating the Morale Team – composed of enlisted musicians performing their compulsory military service – in 1975, and the Turkish Harmony Stars (TURKAY) Orchestra in 2006.

The Harmony Band Command showcases the cultural face of Türkiye and the Turkish Armed Forces at high-level state ceremonies, as well as at different festivals, and musical events it participates in, both at home and abroad.

Turkish Independence March composer Osman Zeki Ungor

The Harmony Band Command was founded in Istanbul in 1826 by Ottoman Sultan Mahmud II and Italian bandmaster Giuseppe Donizetti, who would serve for 28 years, was appointed as its head, the band’s commander Col. Levent Turkel, told Anadolu.

"Following Donizetti’s death, Callisto Guatelli and later the Spaniard Fernando d’Aranda served as commanders and conductors of our institution," he added.

According to Turkel, after the proclamation of the Second Constitutional Era, Saffet Atabinen – the first Turkish orchestra conductor – assumed the post in 1908.

"Subsequently, many distinguished musicians such as Zati Arca and Osman Zeki Ungor, the composer of our national anthem, served our institution as both commanders and conductors," he said.

Ceremonial and Concert ensemble

Under the Harmony Band Command, there are three separate musical groups: the Ceremonial and Concert, the Turkish Harmony Stars, and the Morale Team.

Each member of the Ceremony and Concert ensemble practices their specialised instrument individually first, then with their group, before going on duty. Finally, the last rehearsals before the concert take place in an area called the "meskhane" (practice studio).